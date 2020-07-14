Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 14

BELLONE: THIS VIRUS IS NOT OVER

In the face of a a spike in the COVID-19 infection rate, Suffolk County Executive urged the public to wear a mask, social distance and keep safe to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

“This is not over. We have not eliminated this virus,” said Bellone. “If we do not remain vigilant, it will come back. ”He said there are 102 new residents testing positive after weeks of numbers lower than 100 and a 2.1 infection rate among those 4,795 tested in the last 24 hours. He said there had been no new deaths from the virus for the third straight day but warned that the upward trend in numbers – similar to other states now experiencing a surge in cases -- could result in more deaths and reversing the county’s reopening. Bellone said ten of those who tested positive were Ocean Beach lifeguards who probably contracted it from a social gathering. He said a large July 4 party in Holtsville led to four others testing positive. Belone said 42 percent of the new cases are people age 30 or younger.

“My message to these young people who think this virus doesn’t impact them…think again,” said Bellone. “We know they spread it and it can affect more vulnerable people they know and love.”He said such gatherings are an example of “why we need to stay vigilant” and warned that if the infection rate reaches 5%, the state has mandated schools will not reopen. - NEWSDAY STAFF