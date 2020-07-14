Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 14
What's happening:
- What a day inside Long Island summer camp looks like amid the pandemic.
- Lawmakers set hearings on COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
Tuesday afternoon updates
BELLONE: THIS VIRUS IS NOT OVER
In the face of a a spike in the COVID-19 infection rate, Suffolk County Executive urged the public to wear a mask, social distance and keep safe to avoid a resurgence of the virus.
“This is not over. We have not eliminated this virus,” said Bellone. “If we do not remain vigilant, it will come back. ”He said there are 102 new residents testing positive after weeks of numbers lower than 100 and a 2.1 infection rate among those 4,795 tested in the last 24 hours. He said there had been no new deaths from the virus for the third straight day but warned that the upward trend in numbers – similar to other states now experiencing a surge in cases -- could result in more deaths and reversing the county’s reopening. Bellone said ten of those who tested positive were Ocean Beach lifeguards who probably contracted it from a social gathering. He said a large July 4 party in Holtsville led to four others testing positive. Belone said 42 percent of the new cases are people age 30 or younger.
“My message to these young people who think this virus doesn’t impact them…think again,” said Bellone. “We know they spread it and it can affect more vulnerable people they know and love.”He said such gatherings are an example of “why we need to stay vigilant” and warned that if the infection rate reaches 5%, the state has mandated schools will not reopen. - NEWSDAY STAFF
De Blasio: ‘Very hopeful’ city can meet COVID-19 infection level required to reopen schools
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is “very hopeful” that New York City schools would be ready to reopen in September – provided New Yorkers continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that schools in New York State can reopen if the coronavirus infection level in their region is 5% or lower by the first week of August. De Blasio said Tuesday that the city’s infection level remained steady at 2%.
"Right now, we've been well below that standard for weeks,” de Blasio said. “I want to keep us there.”De Blasio has said that city officials are preparing for a mix of in-person and remote learning when classes resume in the fall.
On Tuesday, he urged New Yorkers to wear face coverings and social distance to keep the city’s infection level down. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Tuesday morning updates
Northwell: Number of COVID-19 patients down compared to last week
Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 114 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down from 125 during the same period a week ago.
Over the weekend, Northwell said it had dipped to 98 coronavirus patients. Daily admissions at Northwell facilities has remained low for the last month. The health system has generally reported between 10 and 19 daily admissions. It had 13 over the last 24 hours.
Northwell reported one COVID-19 death in its health system over the last 24 hours, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. – DAVID REICH-HALE
