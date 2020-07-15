Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 15

De Blasio: Update on Phase 4 reopening to come tomorrow or Friday

How and when New York City will enter Phase 4 of its reopening is being considered by the state and city, with an update to come as soon as Thursday if not Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio said parts of Phase 4 have already been decided – certain sports plan to play without fans, while certain colleges and universities have opted against an in-person return.

“A number of pieces have already been determined,” he said, “but at the same time there’s still a substantial amount of activity that needs to be adjudicated.”

De Blasio noted the increase in coronavirus cases in states around the country.

“We’re looking at this national reality of the uptick and looking at it very soberly,” de Blasio said.

Phase 4 could come as soon as Monday, de Blasio said.

“We may say for Phase 4 some things are going to float while we figure out what makes sense, but it’s going to be specific to each of the pieces,” de Blasio said.

He added: “I’m not going to be shocked if we have a kind of split situation.”

The state has established four reopening phases. The city has already entered the first three phases. – MATTHEW CHAYES