Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 15
What's happening:
- Stop & Shop ends COVID-19 pay boost for workers.
- Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field.
Wednesday afternoon updates
De Blasio: Update on Phase 4 reopening to come tomorrow or Friday
How and when New York City will enter Phase 4 of its reopening is being considered by the state and city, with an update to come as soon as Thursday if not Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.
De Blasio said parts of Phase 4 have already been decided – certain sports plan to play without fans, while certain colleges and universities have opted against an in-person return.
“A number of pieces have already been determined,” he said, “but at the same time there’s still a substantial amount of activity that needs to be adjudicated.”
De Blasio noted the increase in coronavirus cases in states around the country.
“We’re looking at this national reality of the uptick and looking at it very soberly,” de Blasio said.
Phase 4 could come as soon as Monday, de Blasio said.
“We may say for Phase 4 some things are going to float while we figure out what makes sense, but it’s going to be specific to each of the pieces,” de Blasio said.
He added: “I’m not going to be shocked if we have a kind of split situation.”
The state has established four reopening phases. The city has already entered the first three phases. – MATTHEW CHAYES
Northwell reports slight increase in COVID-19 patients
Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 118 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.This is the fourth-straight day that Northwell has reported a slight increase in the number of coronavirus patients, but the health system stressed that the increases have more to do with a drop in discharges.
Northwell's admissions have remained steady. The largest health system in the state said it had 14 coronavirus admissions over the last 24 hours, which is within the range it has had over the last month.
There were 12 discharges over the last 24 hours, Northwell added.Northwell reported no COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, and added that only three of its hospitals -- North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Huntington Hospital -- have 10 or more COVID-19 patients.
Northwell had dropped to 98 COVID-19 patients on Saturday. It had more than 3,400 coronavirus patients at the peak on April 7. -- DAVID REICH-HALE
Cuomo: Numbers down, but “we must continue to be smart”
New York State had nine deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday, bringing the state total to 25,003. An additional 831 people in 47 counties tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 404,006, Cuomo said. Of the 63,598 tests conducted in New York State on Tuesday, 831, or 1.3%, were positive. Long Island’s positive rate fell 1% to 1%.
Of 42,267 tests in Suffolk, 53 were positive, he said. In Nassau, of 42,462 tests, 39 individuals were positive.
“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day," Cuomo said in a statement. "But we must continue to be smart -- by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we've made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough."
Patient hospitalizations rose 11 to 831, he said, with 23 more people admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, Cuomo said. The number of patients in ICU beds is down two to 165. And 90 people were discharged from hospitals. -- NEWSDAY STAFF
A note to our community:
