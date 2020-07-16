Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 16

Bellone: Better news on coronavirus metrics in Suffolk

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said case numbers are back to where they were before a “concerning” two-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Long Island this week, and several instances of spread at social gatherings in the county. The numbers had returned to about 1% of new cases Wednesday and continued to track at a low percentage on Thursday.

“That is good news, two days in a row seeing those numbers be back in line to where we have been,” he said.

Suffolk also marked a fifth straight day of no deaths.

“That is something we have not seen since the start of this. This is the best news we could possibly have,” he said. “It’s a great day when we can say no one has died from COVID-19.”

On enforcing social distancing directives, Bellone said the county has been doing its part.

“We have been enforcing every day," he said. "People want to know how many summonses and who have you closed down. When you send police officers to an establishment, that is a significant enforcement action in and of itself. When we have done that, as we do when get calls about violations, we have gotten compliance.”

He said they will do “progressive enforcement” if establishments or locations fail to comply, which could include summonses. — RACHELLE BLIDNER