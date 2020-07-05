Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 2-5

Bellone: No new COVID-19 deaths reported

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Suffolk County in the last 24 hours – the fourth day this week in which the county has not reported any deaths, County Executive Steve Bellone said Saturday.

“That is a significant change and I think a real reflection of how far we have come,” Bellone said at a news briefing.

Bellone said the county’s coronavirus statistics “continue to look good,” with five patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours and the number of patients in intensive care down to 17.

The county has not had less than 20 intensive care patients since March, he said.

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours was 1.1%, Bellone said. – NEWSDAY STAFF