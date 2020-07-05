Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 2-5
- According to the state’s parks agency, some Long Island beaches and parks filled to capacity Sunday. Field 6 at Jones Beach closed at 8:45 a.m. and Field 2 stopped allowing new visitors at 12:15 p.m
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to remain vigilant this Fourth of July holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases soar in other states around the country.
- Newsday interviewed two Long Island doctors about the dos and don'ts on wearing masks.
- Workers across businesses on Long Island have returned to buildings with cubicles spaced farther apart, Plexiglas partitions installed to separate office workers from the public, and employees wearing face coverings.
- Jimmy Buffett, DMB, Norah Jones and eight more acts are offering streaming concerts. Here's the rundown.
Bellone: No new COVID-19 deaths reported
There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Suffolk County in the last 24 hours – the fourth day this week in which the county has not reported any deaths, County Executive Steve Bellone said Saturday.
“That is a significant change and I think a real reflection of how far we have come,” Bellone said at a news briefing.
Bellone said the county’s coronavirus statistics “continue to look good,” with five patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours and the number of patients in intensive care down to 17.
The county has not had less than 20 intensive care patients since March, he said.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours was 1.1%, Bellone said. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Curran: Pools open for holiday "staycation"
Nassau County pools have reopened just in time for the July Fourth weekend, County Executive Laura Curran said Friday, suggesting residents take advantage of the many county facilities for a “staycation.”
She also noted at her daily briefing that food trucks will be on site at county pools and parks this weekend.
Of the 5,297 people tested for the virus in the last 24 hours, 57 tested positive, a 1.08% rate, Curran said.One more person died in Nassau of COVID-19, she said, bringing the county total to 2,184. — CANDICE FERRETTE
Bellone: Suffolk positive COVID-19 test rate still under 1%
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the rate of positive coronavirus tests remains under 1% as the region prepares for Phase 4 reopening.
“We are moving toward Phase 4, which is the final phase,” Bellone said at his daily briefing on Friday.
There were 47 new confirmed positive tests out of 4,791 people who took the test, Bellone said.
Suffolk health officials said the cases ranged from young to older adults.
He said 19,698 people in the county tested positive for antibodies.
Suffolk has had no reported COVID-related deaths in two consecutive days, which had not occurred since the beginning of March, Bellone said.
Two more people were admitted to the county’s hospitals, bringing the total number hospitalized to 73, with 20 people in intensive care. He said the hospital capacity was about 69% and eight people had recovered and been discharged.
The county’s death toll from the virus is 1,983, Bellone said.
He said the county would add a second drive-in movie location on the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College.— CANDICE FERRETTE
Bellone: Suffolk had zero deaths from COVID-19
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said no one died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second time in three days that there have been no virus deaths.
“It’s a great thing,” Bellone said of the zero deaths during his daily virus briefing, calling it a “world of difference” from the peak of the pandemic in Suffolk.
The infection rate from the virus dropped slightly, back down to 1%, with 42 new people testing positive out of 4,047.
He said 41,427 Suffolk residents have tested positive now with another 19,270 showing antibodies for the virus.
Bellone said there are 73 people in Suffolk’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19, up from 70 the day before, with 23 people in intensive care beds.
Six people were discharged after treatment.The county is now a week away from Phase four of reopening and Bellone said outdoor dining had been “very successful.”
“The public really needs it, the restaurants need it and it works well because it’s safe,” he said.
On July 7 at 10 a.m. the county will sponsor a webinar for those interested in starting a food truck, including existing restaurants.
Bellone said food trucks are “uniquely positioned” to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the reopening. — NEWSDAY STAFF
11 fewer COVID-19 patients at Northwell hospitals
Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 144 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down 11 from the day before.
Plainview Hospital became the latest Northwell Hospital to report no COVID-19 patients. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson also fell to zero in June but is back up to 1 patient on Wednesday.
Syosset Hospital has long been cleared of all COVID-19 patients.
Long Island Jewish Medical Center has 26 coronavirus patients, which is the most in the health system.
Northwell reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, one at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and one in Westchester County. – DAVID REICH-HALE
