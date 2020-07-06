Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 6

Bellone: Beachgoers conduct on Fire Island 'just dumb'

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said beachgoers at Fire Island last weekend engaged in behavior that was “unacceptable” and “just dumb," flouting rules about social distancing and face coverings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The images from Fire Isoland were so disturbing…people were essentially ignoring all the rules on social distancing….seemingly going out of their way to violate those rules,” Bellone said in his daily virus briefing.

He called the behavior “a slap in the face to all of the people who have sacrificed” and vowed more enforcement on Fire Island by the Suffolk County Police marine Bureau.

“We will be enhancing patrols,” he said, and if necessary establishing a fixed post there.

He said police did enforce the rules over the weekend but “once police left the scene” the behavior began again.

Bellone called the conduct “just dumb” and said “the way to undo all the progress we have made is to stop using common sense.”

He said the numbers reflecting the decline of the virus are “very good” as of now.

After 2 straight days of zero deaths in Suffolk, there was one fatality in the last 24 hours.

The county continues to have an infection rate of slightly more than 1% after 43 people test positive for the virus out of 3,812 tested.

There are 63 people in the hospital and 16 in intensive care veds, with 13 discharged.

In total, 41, 685 in Suffolk have tested positive, as well as 19,978 who tested positive for virus antibodies. --NEWSDAY STAFF