Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 7

Curran: Nassau wants to keep number of COVID positives below 1%

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday there were 50 hospitalizations across the county’s 11 hospitals, an increase of one patient in the last day. Curran said one more COVID patient was in the ICU, for a total of 2. And one more patient is ventilated, for a total of 2. “The last batch of testing saw 4,066 tested, of which 35 tested positive, or 0.8 % , “which is excellent news,” Curran said at her daily briefing.

“We want to do everything we can to keep it that way,” she said of testing numbers staying below 1 percent. Curran said “concerning to us” is the trend that over the past 2 or 3 weeks, 15%-25% of those testing positive have come from out of state, “we see the math, we see the escalation in cases in so many states cases across this country. … It’s a really big concern as we watch the map,” because Nassau County has done a really good job here of stopping the spread of the virus. “If you’re visiting, we welcome you, but if you’re coming from another state where there are a rising number of cases, we want you to take some time to quarantine, get tested,” she said.

Regarding Long Island’s entering Phase 4 on Wednesday, Curran said: “It’s a lot of things like zoos, museums, historical sites, botanical gardens, aquariums…some higher education as well.” Curran said film and movie production can resume as well. “It’s actually a huge generator for Nassau County,” she said.

HBO is building a set for a very big ambitious show in Nassau County. Malls “are not in Phase 4, we’re still awaiting word on that,” she said.