Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 8

Bellone: No deaths as Suffolk enters Phase 4

As Suffolk County enters Phase 4 of the reopening, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said there were zero deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. There were just 50 people remaining in the county hospitals with COVID-19, 7 less than the day before, and just nine in intensive care beds. The number of people testing positive for the virus was up slightly, however, with 69 testing positive out of 4,108 tested, which is an infection rate of 1.7%.

That is “higher than we have seen but that’s just one day’s numbers,” Bellone said in his final virus online briefing.“After 122 days I will be ending my daily COVID-19 briefings,” he said, but he added, “We still have more work to do.”

Bellone said he would still be giving briefings “as needed” and updates would be posted on his website.He said a total of 41,799 people have tested positive in Suffolk and another 20,004 have virus antibodies.Hospital capacity generally was 68% and icu beds were at 59%.Six people were discharged in the last 24 hours.Phase 4 means “low-risk” indoor and outdoor activities will be allowed now.

- NEWSDAY STAFF