Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 9

Curran: Nassau residents 'doing the impossible'

Nassau County Executive Lauran Curran said Thursday that one more person had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, after two straight days of no fatalities,

She said the infection rate in Nassau is .8% with 42 people out of 538 testing positive, bringing the county’s total to 42,162.

Curran said three months ago there were 1,952 patients in the hospital with the virus and two months ago there were 867.

Today, she said, there are 42 in the hospital.

She praised residents for “doing the impossible,” adding that Nassau went from having one of the highest infection rates in the country to having one of the lowest.

“We’re using common sense,” she said. “We know the masks work, we know the social distancing works.”

Curran said her Friday virus briefing would be from the Roosevelt Field Mall, which will be reopening under Phase 4 of the governor’s order. — NEWSDAY STAFF