Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 9
What's happening:
- Coronavirus infection rates on Long Island are now among the lowest in the country.
- Report: Long Island faces a possible 28% job loss by Dec. 31 due to COVID-19.
- Q&A: What's allowed to open in Phase 4?
Thursday afternoon updates
Curran: Nassau residents 'doing the impossible'
Nassau County Executive Lauran Curran said Thursday that one more person had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, after two straight days of no fatalities,
She said the infection rate in Nassau is .8% with 42 people out of 538 testing positive, bringing the county’s total to 42,162.
Curran said three months ago there were 1,952 patients in the hospital with the virus and two months ago there were 867.
Today, she said, there are 42 in the hospital.
She praised residents for “doing the impossible,” adding that Nassau went from having one of the highest infection rates in the country to having one of the lowest.
“We’re using common sense,” she said. “We know the masks work, we know the social distancing works.”
Curran said her Friday virus briefing would be from the Roosevelt Field Mall, which will be reopening under Phase 4 of the governor’s order. — NEWSDAY STAFF
De Blasio: In-person class attendance will depend on school space
In-person attendance could be as few as one day a week for some New York City public school students – and as many as five days for other students, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
As the city plans to reopen its 1,800 schools in September after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, how often a student is to be in school versus home for online schooling depends on how much space the student’s school has.
Most will be attending in person two or three days per week, but, de Blasio said, “Since there’s only five days in a week, you know, on some weeks, a kid might only be in school once a week, in other weeks twice a week. That’s for the most overcrowded schools. On the other end of the spectrum are the schools that are the least overcrowded you have a scenario there here, it is even conceivable in some schools that kids could be in school all five days in a week if there’s space. Remember, the crucial thing is the math here of social distancing.”
Students are to be spaced at least six feet apart. -- MATTHEW CHAYES
Thursday morning updates
Northwell reports COVID-19 patient decrease, no new deaths
Northwell Health on Thursday said it had 116 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down from 143 a week ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Northwell, the largest health system in the state, has continued to decline despite the region reopening. Another bright highlight: Northwell said it has not had a COVID-19-related death at a Long Island hospital since it said one person died in Suffolk County within 24 hours of its July 2 report. Also, Northwell reported six COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours.
Two of the hardest-hit Northwell hospitals in Suffolk County have dipped to single-digit patient counts: Huntington Hospital has seven COVID-19 patients, while Southside Hospital in Bay Shore has slid to five COVID-19 patients. At its peak in April, Northwell reported 3,400 COVID-19 patients. - DAVID REICH-HALE
