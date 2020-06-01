Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for June 1

Bellone: Numbers show county is making progress on battle with COVID-19

Suffolk County Steve Bellone said the county continues to show indicators that the pandemic is declining in the last month.

He said hospitalizations are down to 253 people, with a decline of 16 in the last 24 hours.

Bellone said 25 people were discharged and five people have died, bringing the Suffolk death toll to 1,906.

He said 39,705 people have tested positive for the virus, not including the more than 13,000 who were positive on antibody tests. But 62 tested positive in the last 24 hours, which, compared to the number in the beginning of May is substantial progress, he said.

Bellone also said drive-in movies will be permitted in Suffolk, with the county sponsoring one at Smith Point County Beach on June 20. The movie will be "Jaws" which is now in its 45th anniversary, he said. — NEWSDAY STAFF