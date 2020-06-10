Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 10

Curran touts ‘major milestone’ in Phase 2 start

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday’s Phase 2 reopening on Long Island was “another major milestone” as the region continues its economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Before the crisis hit, she said, businesses included in Phase 2 accounted for about 200,000 jobs across Long Island.

Her enthusiasm was tempered, though, by concerns that “some of these jobs won’t come back, at least not anytime soon.”

Curran reiterated that the county is supporting small businesses with loan programs, an initiative to provide them with personal protective equipment, and other strategies. Small businesses can go to boostnassau.net for help, she said.

Curran also offered a reminder that outside-facing stores at shopping malls are now allowed to be open. Though she has pushed for the malls themselves to be reopened under Phase 2, they won't be allowed to reopen until Phase 4, probably in July. — NEWSDAY STAFF