Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 11

Bellone: Suffolk offers free PPE to small business

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said as Phase 2 of the reopening begins, the county is making available free personal protective equipment to small business, nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

Bellone said the county has 1,000 kits to give away to help employers adjust to the new COVID-19 prevention needs and applications for them can be made on the county’s website. The supplies can be picked up at the county’s FRES (Fire and Rescue center) in Yaphank, he said.

Another 48 people tested positive in the last 24 hours in Suffolk, a number Bellone said was a good indicator of the virus decline.

Hospitalizations went down again with 14 less people in hospitals for the virus and 151 in total.

Fifteen people were discharged from hospitals and four more people died from COVID-19. — NEWSDAY STAFF