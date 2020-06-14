Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 12-14

Bellone: Pandemic shutdown causes recession in Suffolk

The economic shutdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic has moved Suffolk into a recession, County Executive Steve Bellone said Saturday.

"Our sales tax revenues have plummeted" because of the pandemic shutdown, Bellone said at his daily briefing.

Suffolk will see a sales tax decline of "between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion" over the next year and a half, Bellone said, citing numbers from municipal financial experts.

He said the federal government must provide financial relief to help Suffolk recover more quickly.

"The recovery must not be borne by local taxpayers," Bellone said.

Suffolk now has 40,615 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 56 new positive cases of 5,879 tested in the 24 hours ending June 11, he said.

Hospitalizations were down nine to 125, Bellone said.

And two more people died of COVID-19 in Suffolk, bringing the total to 1,947, he said. — NEWSDAY STAFF