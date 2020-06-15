Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 15

New York: More food assistance through crisis

New York State is adding $100 million to an emergency food assistance program to help low-income people get through the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.

Some 750,000 people and families will benefit from the boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), allowing them to receive the maximum allowable benefit for June.

“No New Yorker should be left wondering whether or not they can afford to eat — especially not during an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Commissioner Mike Hein of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). “This funding will help these families, and many others thrust into food insecurity, to put meals on the table as our communities begin to mend from this global pandemic.”

The OTDA will be issuing the emergency assistance to any SNAP household that does not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month, which is $194 for an individual and $646 for a family of four, officials said. The emergency assistance will be distributed later this month, after the regular benefits are issued.

It marks the fourth consecutive month all SNAP recipients in New York State have received the maximum benefit. —BART JONES