Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 16

Babylon to install public hand sanitizer stations

More than a dozen hand sanitizer stations will be installed across downtowns in the Town of Babylon, officials announced Tuesday.

The partnership between the town and the Babylon Town Industrial Development Agency will fund 15 stations. Town officials also said they will be giving out $200,000 worth of personal protective equipment to businesses, either through direct distribution or via reimbursement of supplies already purchased.

“I’d like to commend the Town of Babylon and the Babylon IDA for helping to make sure our small businesses have everything they need in place for a safe and successful reopening,” Suffolk County Legis. Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon) said in a statement.

The efforts are part of the town’s “Babylon is Back” program, which officials said was created to provide “guidance, resources and assistance” to business owners to prepare for reopening. -- DENISE M. BONILLA