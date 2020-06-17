Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 17

MTA: 95% of customers wearing masks

MTA customers complying with the requirement of wearing masks is up to 95%, New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said Wednesday. Feinberg — speaking at a webinar hosted by AMNY — also said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has no immediate plans to discontinue overnight shutdowns of the subway system so that trains and stations can be deep-cleaned.

“No offense to our riders. We love having you in the system. But you would not believe how much easier it is to clean when you’re not there,” she said.

Feinberg added that, depending on the success of the MTA’s pilot program using ultra violet light to disinfect trains, future orders of subway cars may include the UV technology built in.

The Long Island Rail Road also is continuing efforts to put returning riders at ease. LIRR customer service ambassadors remain deployed at more than 40 stations throughout the system, distributing facemasks and hand sanitizer to customers, and helping promote social distancing on platforms, in trains, and on ticketing lines, according to union leader Nicholas Peluso.

“We do this all the way from Long Island out to Penn and Jamaica,” said Peluso, national representative of the Transportation Communication Union. “We’re out there . . . to help the customers feel safe in returning back to some sort of normalcy throughout Long Island.” — ALFONSO A. CASTILLO