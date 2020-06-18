Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 18

Hospital visitations begin at Mount Sinai South Nassau

Oceanside-based Mount Sinai South Nassau said it would begin allowing visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.The hospital's new visitor's policy, released Thursday, is following guidelines recommended by the state Department of Health.

Those policies include:

A patient can have one healthy visitor each day for no longer than four hours, beginning at 4 p.m.

Visitors must be 18 years or older.

Each visitor will undergo a symptom and temperature check upon entering the hospital.

A surgical mask is to be worn at all times; one will be provided, if needed.

Thorough hand hygiene must be performed before entering and upon leaving the patient's room.

Once in the facility, the visitor must remain in the patient's room throughout the visit, except when requested to leave by the staff.]

"We recognize that patients who have visitors generally do better and make a faster recovery," said Richard J. Murphy, CEO at Mount Sinai South Nassau. "This is another important step toward returning our hospital to more normal operations."

Meanwhile, Northwell Health said it has started to allow COVID-19 patients to receive one visitor per day as long as the patient is in a room without a roommate.

The health system said hours and policies for visitors of non-COVID-19 patients will vary, although generally, two visitors can be designated, but only one visitor can be present at a time. Strict protocols will be taken to protect patients and staff, Northwell said.

Stony Brook University Hospital said it was looking to "establish a safe process of visitation for our patients and families while continuing to maintain a safe environment. – DAVID REICH-HALE