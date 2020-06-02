Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for June 2

MTA returning to full service for trains, buses in NYC

The Metropolitan Transportation authority that oversees train and bus operations in downstate New York is planning to ramp up service as New York City enters its first phase of reopening on Monday.

In a letter to city officials on Tuesday, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said “subways and buses will return to full, regular service by day one of Phase 1” of the reopening.

The MTA has been operating on what it has called an “Essential Service” reduced plan since late March. There was no word Tuesday on when the LIRR, which has been running at about 70% of its usual weekday schedule, would return to full service.

Despite the return of regular daytime service, Foye, in an interview with WCBS 880 radio, said that the overnight closures of the subway system for intensified cleaning and disinfecting of trains and stations “will continue as long as the pandemic continues.”

Foye said that, beginning Monday, the authority will deploy police and other personnel as “platform controllers.” They will also provide hand sanitizer and face masks to some riders.

“The most important thing our customers can do is [wear] masks, masks, masks,” said Foye, adding that police will help enforce the agency’s requirement that riders cover their faces, but “no one is going to be dragged off. No one is going to be arrested.” — ALFONSO A. CASTILLO