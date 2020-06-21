Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 20-21

'Justice for Janitors Day' honors 6 lost to COVID-19

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran declared Saturday “Justice for Janitors Day” to recognize six Long Islanders who have died from COVID-19.

“We know maintenance and cleaning staff play a critical role in getting back to work. Because they often work at night, they are often unseen and unheard,” Curran said. “To all the cleaners out there, we see you and we hear you. As janitors work for better wages, it’s important to know Nassau County stands with you.

”Curran’s remarks followed a car parade of about 25 vehicles and 50 people, attended by Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), commemorating the 30th anniversary of janitors demonstrating in Los Angeles for better benefits.

Members of Long Island’s 32BJ SEIU drove from Hempstead up Franklin Avenue to the Nassau County Executive and Legislative building in Mineola

.Lenore Friedlander, assistant to the union president, said the union was fighting for hazard pay, PPE for workers and protection for laid-off employees including from the Nassau Coliseum and Nassau Community College during the pandemic. – JOHN ASBURY