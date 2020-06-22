Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 22

Bellone: Virus numbers look good

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said just one Suffolk resident died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and just 90 people are in the hospital with the virus.

“The numbers continue to look very good,” he said in his daily video briefing.

He said 17 people who had been treated for the virus in the county’s hospitals had been discharged in the last day and just 38 people tested positive out of 4,000 tested, bringing the total to 41,010 with another 18,122 showing antibodies for the virus.

The total death toll from the virus, as the county reopens from the shutdown, is 1,965.The county’s closure, however, left the government’s coffers in dire straits with a predicted $800 million budget gap.

Bellone has asked for federal aid to help close it but also said the county must make “difficult choices” in budget cuts.He also signed an executive order Monday freezing all step increases and raises for management and exempt employees through 2021. — NEWSDAY STAFF