Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 23

Bellone: Virus declines but fiscal impact continues

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the effects of COVID-19 are declining, but the economic fallout will continue.In his daily briefing on the virus, Bellone said 46 more people have tested positive out of 3,500 tested in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total of those testing positive in the county to 41,056.Those testing positive for virus antibodies number 18,188, he said.

Hospitalizations are down to 89 with six people discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.The available hospital capacity in Suffolk is 63% with ICU beds at 60%.

Five people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, up from 1 the day before, bringing the total death toll to 1,970.

Bellone said the virus and resulting lockdown will mean a $800 million shortfall for Suffolk and a more longterm deficit of more than $1 billion.

The county executive said he wants the county Legislature to approve a referendum in which the public can vote on whether to use two existing funds to mitigate what he called the “catastrophic” financial impact of COVID-19, warning that those who vote against it make it more likely layoffs and higher taxes will be instituted. — NEWSDAY STAFF