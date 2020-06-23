Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 23
- Polls opened at 6 a.m. today for presidential, congressional and local primaries across Long Island.
Tuesday afternoon updates
Bellone: Virus declines but fiscal impact continues
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the effects of COVID-19 are declining, but the economic fallout will continue.In his daily briefing on the virus, Bellone said 46 more people have tested positive out of 3,500 tested in the last 24 hours.
That brings the total of those testing positive in the county to 41,056.Those testing positive for virus antibodies number 18,188, he said.
Hospitalizations are down to 89 with six people discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.The available hospital capacity in Suffolk is 63% with ICU beds at 60%.
Five people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, up from 1 the day before, bringing the total death toll to 1,970.
Bellone said the virus and resulting lockdown will mean a $800 million shortfall for Suffolk and a more longterm deficit of more than $1 billion.
The county executive said he wants the county Legislature to approve a referendum in which the public can vote on whether to use two existing funds to mitigate what he called the “catastrophic” financial impact of COVID-19, warning that those who vote against it make it more likely layoffs and higher taxes will be instituted. — NEWSDAY STAFF
Curran: 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nassau County
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county declined by seven patients in the past 24 hours, to a total of 63.
In that time, there were 31 new cases of the coronavirus in 3,374 people tested, or less than 1%, she said.
There was one additional ventilated COVID-19 patient, for a total of eight, Curran said. And there was one additional COVID-19-related death, for a total of 2,179 since the crisis began.
Curran held her briefing Tuesday in front of the Farmingdale Public Library, which she said opened Monday for contactless lending services.
She said 32 of the 54 libraries in the county now offer contactless services, and seven will start doing so next week. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Tuesday morning updates
NYC to host series of July 4 fireworks shows, crack down on illegal fireworks sales
New York City will hold a series of “brief but mighty” fireworks shows next week, culminating with a finale from the top of the Empire State Building on July 4, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
The shows will start on June 29 and will each be five minutes long, de Blasio said. The intent behind these smaller shows is to prevent groups of people from gathering.
The finale will be aired live on NBC, de Blasio said.
Also on Tuesday, de Blasio announced a crackdown on illegal fireworks sales, as complaints of fireworks use have skyrocketed.
A task force consisting of Sheriff’s and NYPD officers and FDNY fire marshals will target fireworks suppliers and distributors, and those who possess “large quantities” of illegal fireworks. There will also be a public safety campaign to educate people on the dangers of illegal fireworks, according to a release from de Blasio’s office. – NEWSDAY STAFF
