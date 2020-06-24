Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 24

Bellone: Phase Three means indoor dining, personal care, but within guidelines

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone started the first day of Phase Three of reopening by giving his COVID-19 briefing at a Northport eatery.

Speaking by video from the Whale’s Tale restaurant, Bellone said indoor dining is now permitted as well as personal care services.

However, social distancing, 50% fewer customers and regular testing of employees are some of the rules that must be followed under the state’s reopening guidelines.

Bellone also said he has formed a coalition of restaurant owners in both Nassau and Suffolk who will help eateries reopen under the new guidelines.

Another 45 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours out of about 4,000 tested, he said, or about a 1% infection rate.

That brings the total of county residents testing positive to 41,101 with another 18,327 showing antibodies for the virus.

There are now 88 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and one person was discharged.

Two people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing Suffolk’s death toll to 1,972. —NEWSDAY STAFF