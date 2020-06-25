Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 25

Bellone: Infection rate of virus staying low in Suffolk

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the infection rate for COVID-19 is less than 1% in the county, with another 50 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, 41,151 residents have tested positive in the county, with another 18,513 testing positive for virus antibodies.

There are now 85 people still being treated for the virus in Suffolk hospitals with 25 in intensive care beds.

Fourteen people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and two more people died, bringing the death toll in Suffolk to 1,974.

In his daily briefing, Bellone continued to advocate for county lawmakers to allow for a public referendum on two stabilizing funds that he said would help cope with the $800 million shortfall created by the virus lockdown.

He said using those funds would help avoid other more drastic cuts.

“We need to give the public the right to vote on these measures…they deserve that right in the midst of this crisis,” said Bellone. — NEWSDAY STAFF