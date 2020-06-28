Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 26-28

Bellone: Summer's COVID-19 numbers should remain low

COVID-19 numbers are expected to remain low through the summer, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Saturday, though he worries about a second wave when residents return indoors in the fall.

"I feel confident we will effectively contain the virus this summer," Bellone said at his daily briefing. "My concern remains in the fall when we are all indoors once again."

Bellone said residents were complying with social distancing guidance and wearing face coverings.

"We are outdoors in the summertime," Bellone said. "One clear thing we've learned is outdoors the virus is much less contagious than indoors."

The county had 45 additional positive tests reported Saturday, bringing the county's total to 41,253.The county's positive testing rate was 0.98% out of 4,615 tests. Suffolk County has recorded 18,816 positive antibody tests, Bellone said.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 77 patients, with eight patients discharged. COVID-19 ICU patients discharged was 25. The county recorded under 80 patients hospitalized for the first time Friday. The county's hospital bed capacity is at 70% available with 60% of ICU beds available.

The county also recorded three new deaths, totaling 1,979 people who have died from COVID-19.

Bellone said the numbers have remained low while the county has pushed for outdoor dining and beaches to reopen. He also wants the Long Island Ducks to take the field at Bethpage Ballpark with fans in Phase 4. —JOHN ASBURY