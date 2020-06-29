Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 29

Bellone: Zero Suffolk virus deaths reported

Suffolk County reached a milestone Monday when there were zero deaths reported from COVID-19, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Bellone in his daily virus briefing said the last time the county had reported no deaths was June 12.

“I hope and pray it will not be another 17 days for me to report zero deaths again,” he said.

The death toll now for Suffolk residents from the virus is 1,979.

Bellone said just 33 additional people tested positive in the last 24 hours out of 4,481 tested, making for an infection rate of .7, considered one of the lowest since reopening.

In Suffolk, 41,339 residents have tested positive with 19,074 showing antibodies for the virus.

He said 20 people were discharged from the hospital and there are now 72 people being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals.

The general hospital occupancy rate is 68% generally and 62% for intensive care beds.

Bellone also said for those taking Suffolk transit buses, fare collection with cash is now back (it had been credit card only during the lockdown) and front row seating is now allowed but social distancing and masks are required and protective barriers have been installed. — NEWSDAY STAFF