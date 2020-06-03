Bellone vows to help outdoor dining return

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone lauded Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that outdoor dining at restaurants would be permitted under Phase 2 of reopening, and said the county would act quickly to help those eateries set up for business.

Bellone said the county’s health department would swiftly approve permits OKd at local levels allowing the restaurants the outdoor dining space.

Phase 2 of reopening the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis is expected to be enacted on Long Island next week.

Bellone said 82 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, or 1.7% of 4,840 tested. Eleven fewer people were hospitalized with the virus, or 236 in all.

Six more people have died of COVID-19, or 1,915 total in the county, Bellone said. — NEWSDAY STAFF