Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 30

Transit system responding to pandemic’s impact

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced plans to install a dozen vending machines that will dispense personal protective equipment, or PPE, across 10 subway stations in New York City. The machines will sell items including face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

MTA officials on Tuesday also gave the media a first glimpse at new protective barriers being installed on city buses to protect drivers. Some buses will get polycarbonate sliding panels, while others will get clear vinyl curtains.

The new precautions aim to shield bus operators from riders, while also allowing for the resumption of regular fare collection, which has been disrupted in recent months as the MTA has directed passengers to board using rear doors.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a surprise to anyone, particularly given our financial situation, that we need to go back to collecting the fares,” MTA New York City Transit acting president Sarah Feinberg said during a news conference at a Manhattan bus depot. “It’s time to start paying the fare again.”

In related developments, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in unveiling his proposed 2021 budget for the city, revealed plans to cut $65 million in funding for the MTA’s Fair Fares program, which provides half-priced MetroCards to low-income riders. De Blasio called it an “effective, important” program, but also one that has been “disrupted profoundly” by the MTA’s ridership decrease during the pandemic.

Danny Pearlstein, spokesman for the Riders Alliance, an advocacy group, said the Fair Fares program provides “a lifeline for 200,000 subway and bus riders living in poverty.” — ALFONSO A. CASTILLO