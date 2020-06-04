Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for June 4

Bellone asks county department heads to look at cuts, savings

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he asked county department heads Thursday to identify potential cuts and savings as a “financial emergency” looms because of the pandemic.

Bellone said that as preparations continue for the 2020-21 budget, he is seeking a 5% cut in discretionary spending, or $60 million. “This will involve hard choices, we know that,” he said.

Bellone cited an independent report that said the budget deficit in the county could reach $590 million this year and $1.5 billion over the next 2 ½ years. And he again appealed to the federal government for financial relief.

Bellone also said that one person died in the county of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a level not seen since early March.

A total of 225 COVID-19 patients were in the county’s hospitals, he said, a decrease of 11.

Bellone said he will host a town hall meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on coronavirus testing and contact tracing. Those interested can watch it on Facebook Live, at facebook.com/stevebellone. — NEWSDAY STAFF