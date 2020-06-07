Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for June 5-7

Cuomo allows small outdoor graduations

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said the state would allow socially distant outdoor graduations for high school seniors beginning June 26.

Cuomo said the graduations would be limited to 150 people, and it was not clear who would be included in that count.

The governor also said state officials would watch case numbers between now and then and could adjust the policy if the situation changes.

Before Cuomo’s announcement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Sunday said she is hopeful local schools can host outdoor graduation ceremonies for high school seniors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are really pushing to have outdoor graduations for our seniors,” she said. “I’m speaking to school officials who have very good plans on how we can do this.”

Three people in Nassau County died of coronavirus Saturday and 56 new cases were reported, Curran said. The county had recorded zero deaths for the first time in 81 days on Friday. Nassau and Suffolk begin Phase 2 of the reopening on Wednesday, for retail, barbershops and hair salons, real estate, office jobs and administrative work.