Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 8

Cuomo: Safe to ride subway again

As New York City starts to re-open, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told New Yorkers it will be safe to ride the subways, and dismissed worries that increased ridership could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

He himself rode the No. 7 subway Monday morning.

"New York City and the MTA are reopening, and today I took a ride on the 7 Train because if the subway isn't safe for me, then I wouldn't ask anyone else to go on the subway," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "The MTA has done phenomenal work — the subway cars are cleaner than they have ever been in my lifetime and they are disinfecting the cars every single day.”

The agency carried out about 30,000 station cleanings and 500,000 car cleanings since May 6, he said.

He called such intense cleansing — using UV light technology and application of anti-microbial treatment to surfaces — “almost a bizarre task … So many years they couldn’t figure out how to get the newspapers and coffee cups out of subway cars. Now they’re disinfecting.” — BART JONES