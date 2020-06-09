Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 9

Bellone: Suffolk ready for Phase Two of Reopening

In the final day of Phase One of Suffolk’s reopening, County Executive Steve Bellone said the numbers reflecting the virus’ decline “are moving in a positive direction.”

Bellone said the county will be monitoring to make sure there are no new outbreaks, using testing and contact tracers to investigate potential exposures.

But for now, there has been a “continued decline in our numbers” and Suffolk can move forward to Phase Two.

In the last 24 hours, 49 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the county total to 40,426, not including the 15,856 that tested positive for antibodies.

There are now 155 people being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals, a number that went down by 3 in the last day.

Ten people were discharged, and the hospital occupancy rate is 63% generally and 53% for intensive care beds, well below the guidelines for reopening.

Nevertheless, four more people died of the virus, bringing the county death toll to 1,139.

Bellone said the county is starting a new program called “Suffolk Cares” of delivering non-perishable food to homebound people and others with “food insecurity.”

He said those in need should call the county’s 311 line to arrange help, which will be coordinated through their local towns. — NEWSDAY STAFF