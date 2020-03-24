Coronavirus on Long Island: See what happened March 23
What happened Monday:
- There are 20,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state — more than in France or South Korea
- There are 2,442 confirmed cases in Nassau, and 1,458 in Suffolk; 22 people on Long Island have died.
- The governor ordered all state hospitals to increase bed capacity by at least 50%. Watch today's daily video round-up.
- Suffolk's donation drive has received over 3,000 N-95 masks, according to County Executive Steve Bellone
Monday evening updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's latest briefing:
Watch the latest briefing from President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force:
Monday afternoon updates
Watch Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's remarks at the Javits Center:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's briefing:
Monday morning updates
Click here to watch Gov. Cuomo's press briefing
