NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See what happened March 23

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press briefing Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Credit: Governor's office

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What happened Monday:

  • There are 20,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state — more than in France or South Korea
  • There are 2,442 confirmed cases in Nassau, and 1,458 in Suffolk; 22 people on Long Island have died.
  • The governor ordered all state hospitals to increase bed capacity by at least 50%. Watch today's daily video round-up.
  • Suffolk's donation drive has received over 3,000 N-95 masks, according to County Executive Steve Bellone

Monday evening updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's latest briefing:

Watch the latest briefing from President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force:

Monday afternoon updates

Watch Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's remarks at the Javits Center:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's briefing:

 

Monday morning updates

Click here to watch Gov. Cuomo's press briefing

By Newsday Staff

