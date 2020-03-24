TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
39° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 24

Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients

Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients as they test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What happened Tuesday:

  • "We haven't flattened the curve — and the curve is actually increasing," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said as the rate of infections in New York "is doubling about every three days." 
  • Nassau has 2,869 confirmed cases, Suffolk has 1,880.
  • Suffolk announced four more deaths: a man in his 60s, and three women in their 70s or 80s.
  • Suffolk's district attorney, Timothy Sini, tested positive and was working from home, an aide said.
  • The Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed until 2021, officials announced.
  •  

Tuesday evening updates

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

The president's Coronavirus Task Force gave an update on the pandemic:

Tuesday afternoon updates

"This whole effort is about reducing community spread, reducing the amount of transmission that occurs so that our hospital system does not get overwhelmed. That is what this is about," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Watch his remarks:

Watch a Nassau County briefing including County Executive Laura Curran:

Tuesday morning updates:
 

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

 

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
Stew Leonard Jr., president of the chain, in Grocery stores install barriers to protect cashiers and customers
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at a news Cuomo: NY coronavirus cases top 25,000
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Left: President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox Cuomo shifts approach as he says Trump pandemic response lags
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search