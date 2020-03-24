Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 24
What happened Tuesday:
- "We haven't flattened the curve — and the curve is actually increasing," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said as the rate of infections in New York "is doubling about every three days."
- Nassau has 2,869 confirmed cases, Suffolk has 1,880.
- Suffolk announced four more deaths: a man in his 60s, and three women in their 70s or 80s.
- Suffolk's district attorney, Timothy Sini, tested positive and was working from home, an aide said.
- The Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed until 2021, officials announced.
Tuesday evening updates
The president's Coronavirus Task Force gave an update on the pandemic:
Tuesday afternoon updates
"This whole effort is about reducing community spread, reducing the amount of transmission that occurs so that our hospital system does not get overwhelmed. That is what this is about," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.
Watch his remarks:
Watch a Nassau County briefing including County Executive Laura Curran:
Tuesday morning updates:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
At the Javits Center in New York City making an announcement. WATCH: https://t.co/ylMDR0U440— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
