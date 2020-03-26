Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 26
What happened Thursday:
- There are 3,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County, while Suffolk reported a total 2,735.
- Four new deaths were reported on Long Island, including two women in Nassau, ages 59 and 66, and two men in Suffolk in their late 80s.
- New York State now has more than 30,000 confirmed cases with 385 deaths.
- The Senate unanimously passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems.
Thursday evening updates
President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force gives their daily press briefing:
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus.
Thursday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Thursday morning updates:
