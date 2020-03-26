TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 26

A state worker reminds people to keep their

A state worker reminds people to keep their windows up as they check in for the coronavirus testing at the drive-thru test site at Stony Brook University on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What happened Thursday:

  • There are 3,914 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County, while Suffolk reported a total 2,735.
  • Four new deaths were reported on Long Island, including two women in Nassau, ages 59 and 66, and two men in Suffolk in their late 80s. 
  • New York State now has more than 30,000 confirmed cases with 385 deaths.
  • The Senate unanimously passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems.

Thursday evening updates

President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force gives their daily press briefing:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus. 

Thursday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:

 

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

 

    Thursday morning updates:

     

    A note to our community:

    As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

    SUBSCRIBE

    Cancel anytime

    By Newsday Staff

    A note to our community:

    As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

    SUBSCRIBE

    Cancel anytime

    Health

    Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen on Thursday in Cuomo: More than 37,000 positive for coronavirus in NY, including over 6,000 on LI
    A state worker reminds people to keep their Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
    Ryan Dempsey, front, and Tyler Stephens, of The LI business owners share trove of masks in coronavirus fight
    Dana Arnone, left, owner of Massapequa-based Reliance Home Home health aides face challenges giving care while avoiding COVID-19
    In this screen grab taken from video, Britain's British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news House plan on $2.2T virus relief bill hits last-minute snag
    Didn’t find what you were looking for?

    Try our new Search