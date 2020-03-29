Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 27-29
What's happening today:
- Gov. Cuomo said he is extending his stay-at-home order through April 15.
- The USNS Comfort, a 1,000 bed hospital ship, left Norfolk, Virginia for New York.
- There are now 6,445 cases in Nassau, 5,023 in Suffolk and 33,768 in NYC. The total for the state is 59,513.
- The government's foremost infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections.
- See the coronavirus clusters that are showing up on a map of Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis.
