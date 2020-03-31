Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 30
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.
Monday evening updates
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:
Monday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Monday morning updates
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime