Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for March 31
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.
What's happening today:
- Long Island's confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 15,257. There are 8,544 in Nassau and 6,713 in Suffolk.
- There have been 1,550 deaths in the state.
- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced 15 new deaths, bringing Nassau's total to 63. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced nine more; Suffolk's total is 53.
- The Shinnecock Indian Nation has launched a food distribution network in an effort to keep its Southampton reservation free of the virus.
- See the coronavirus clusters showing up on a map of Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis.
Tuesday evening updates
Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing on the U.S. response.
Tuesday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's briefing:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Tuesday morning updates
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime