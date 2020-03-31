TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
36° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for March 31

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

  • Long Island's confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 15,257. There are 8,544 in Nassau and 6,713 in Suffolk.
  • There have been 1,550 deaths in the state
  • Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced 15 new deaths, bringing Nassau's total to 63. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced nine more; Suffolk's total is 53.
  • The Shinnecock Indian Nation has launched a food distribution network in an effort to keep its Southampton reservation free of the virus.
  • See the coronavirus clusters showing up on a map of Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis.

Tuesday evening updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing on the U.S. response. 

Tuesday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's briefing:


Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:


 

Tuesday morning updates

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo gives his daily briefing Cuomo: It's all 'our families' affected; 75,000 coronavirus cases in NY
Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, White House: Virus deaths could top 100,000 nationwide
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in August. UN report urges global effort to stop pandemic
Erica Prince, with daughter Courtney Denegal, 13, in People without paychecks: April 1 rent bills loom
David Ecker, director of the iCreate lab at Libraries lending out 3D printers to make protective gear
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search