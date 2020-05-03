Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates May 1-3

DeBlasio: NYC producing its own coronavirus tests

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday said the city is now producing coronavirus test kits and will have 30,000 ready by the end of the week.

At his coronavirus update, the mayor said the tests are being made with 3D printers and the plan is to produce 50,000 per week.

De Blasio also underscored the need for residents to continue social distancing protocols even while acknowledging the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have passed.

He talked about the “boomerang” effect if New Yorkers ease up on restrictions too soon.

"What should motivate us to be aware of to be worried about that will keep us on the mission and focused? The ugly word: boomerang, " de Blasio said. "That's the thing you do not want in this city.”

—Newsday Staff