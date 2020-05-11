Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 11

Trump bullish on testing in the United States

President Donald Trump said Monday that the federal government is sending additional funding to all 50 states to ensure local officials have the needed equipment to test for the coronavirus.

At a COVID-19 briefing in the White House Rose Garden, the president spoke without a protective mask, even as most if not all of his staff at the event were wearing them.

The president stated that $1 billion will go to all states and territories but earlier, White House staff said the amount is $11 billion from the CARES Act passed by Congress and the number cited by Trump does not represent additional funding.

"My administration will provide the supplies to help states meet their test goals," Trump said.

Right now, the president said, nearly 250 retail sites across the country are offering testing for anyone who needs one.

"There will be more than 300 testing sites by the end of this week," Trump said. "These additional sites are helping us ensure accurate testing in all communities."

Trump said anyone who wants a test in the United States can get a test but was quickly corrected by a member of his White House Coronavirus Task Force who said anyone who exhibits symptoms can get tested.

Trump also said that by the end of May the goal is for nearly 13 million tests to have been conducted across the country.

Vice President Mike Pence, who had isolated himself over the weekend because a member of his staff tested positive, did not attend the briefing. — NEWSDAY STAFF