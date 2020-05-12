Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 12

Bellone: Testing, contact tracing key to reopening

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the key to reopening Suffolk County will be testing and having an aggressive contact tracing program.

Contact tracing means tracking down and alerting those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

The state total for those testing positive in Suffolk is 37,062, not including antibody tests, he said.

Bellone said it will also be important to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings, a practice he called "absolutely vital."

He said the infection rate must also stay or go below the current 1.1, meaning one person infects just one other person.

Bellone said the state data system continues to be down, delaying information about hospitalizations.

But from May 10, the county executive said hospitalizations declined by 15 to 575, the first time it has gone below 600 since the end of March.

Another 15 people died of the virus during that 24-hour period, bringing the total deaths to 1,654.

Hospital capacity remains at 70 percent, and hospitalizations have declined for more than 14 days, meeting two CDC metrics for reopening.

Bellone said Rite-Aid pharmacies in Shirley and Selden will be doing free virus testing but you must pre-register on their website, be 18 and older and have to present identification. — NEWSDAY STAFF