Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 13

Bellone: County sees new decline in new hospitalizations

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county has seen, for the first time, a decline in new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The decline must continue for 14 days, on a rolling 3-day average, for Suffolk to meet a key metric in reopening.

There are 585 people still in hospitals for treatment of the virus and overall hospitalizations increased by 10, according to numbers from May 11, the most recent available.

He said 26 more people have died from the virus, bringing total Suffolk deaths to 1,680.

Bellone said state figures indicate 37,305 residents have tested positive for the virus, not including antibody tests.

