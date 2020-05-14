Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from May 13

Curran: More COVID-19 testing needs to be done



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday that more coronavirus testing needs to be done in the county, especially among minority groups that, data shows, have been hit disproportionately harder by the virus.



Curran said that countywide from May 1 to May 8, 10.9% of everyone tested received a positive result. However, the percentage was larger at four community testing sites – Hempstead, Freeport, Elmont and Westbury – where testing was expanded to address the impact of the virus on African American and Hispanic communities.



For example, 18% tested positive in Elmont and 28.8% in Freeport.



“We’re going to ramp up our effort to get the word out,” Curran said at her briefing, held at the Department of Public Works in Hicksville.



Curran said appointments are available for free testing, and that immigration status doesn’t matter.



Nassau reported 97 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 38,434, according to state figures released Tuesday. – NEWSDAY STAFF