Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from May 13
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.
Wednesday updates
Curran: More COVID-19 testing needs to be done
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday that more coronavirus testing needs to be done in the county, especially among minority groups that, data shows, have been hit disproportionately harder by the virus.
Curran said that countywide from May 1 to May 8, 10.9% of everyone tested received a positive result. However, the percentage was larger at four community testing sites – Hempstead, Freeport, Elmont and Westbury – where testing was expanded to address the impact of the virus on African American and Hispanic communities.
For example, 18% tested positive in Elmont and 28.8% in Freeport.
“We’re going to ramp up our effort to get the word out,” Curran said at her briefing, held at the Department of Public Works in Hicksville.
Curran said appointments are available for free testing, and that immigration status doesn’t matter.
Nassau reported 97 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 38,434, according to state figures released Tuesday. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:
Cuomo: Federal coronavirus relief proposal would provide ‘real economic stimulus’
The $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal put forward by House Democrats should “finally provide a real economic stimulus that helps this nation rebuild,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The proposal, unveiled Tuesday, includes an estimated $34.4 billion in aid to New York State.
Speaking from the State University of New York at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, Cuomo said the state has a $61 billion deficit.
“We just want to balance the books,” Cuomo said. “I can’t make up $61 billion.”
He added, “If we don’t get Washington to act intelligently … we are going to have a serious problem. It’s the largest budget hole that this state has ever faced.”
Cuomo said the proposal has something important for many states: the repeal of the $10,000 cap on state and local government tax deductions, which he said costs New York $29 billion per year.
The governor also said Wednesday that the state Department of Health is investigating 102 cases of a pediatric inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to COVID-19. – NEWSDAY STAFF
De Blasio: NYC would get $17B in federal coronavirus relief proposal
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday praised a $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal put forward by House Democrats, which he said would provide $17 billion in aid to the city.
“This is the kind of help that we need,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said the proposal, which was unveiled Tuesday, would allocate $34 billion in aid for New York State. Funding for food assistance, housing and transit is also included, de Blasio said.
The proposal also calls for a $200 billion “heroes’ fund” that would provide hazard pay to essential workers.
The House is expected to vote on the measure Friday.
De Blasio called on Pres. Donald Trump to help the proposal get passed: “Your hometown is looking to you…You say the word and the U.S. Senate will follow.”
De Blasio also said Wednesday that the city now has 82 cases of a pediatric inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to the coronavirus. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s press briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Northwell reports 15 deaths at its hospitals
Northwell Health on Wednesday said 15 patients died in the last 24 hours at its hospitals from COVID-19, the lowest number of deaths it has reported in more than a month. The number of deaths are half of what they were a week ago.
The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 1,038 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a 22% drop from last Wednesday.
About 32% of its COVID-19 patients are in ICU, which is a slightly lower percentage than it has been for the last month. Northwell said it had 706 COVID-19 patients at its Long Island hospitals, a 23% fall from the week prior. – DAVID REICH-HALE
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime