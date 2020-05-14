Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 14

Bellone: Declines in hospitalizations and ICU beds for virus

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said hospitalizations in Suffolk for COVID-19 went down again, after a small spike.

Based on data from May 12, Bellone said that number, which had increased by 10, came down again and is back to 575 patients being treated for the virus.

He said there was also a significant decrease in intensive care beds used by virus patients, coming down by 31 to 183 – going below 200 for the first time in weeks.

No numbers were available on those testing positive. But he said hot spot testing, showing a 35.5% infection rate compared to the county’s overall 31 %, shows “The spread is still there but is does continue to narrow.”

Bellone said recent second waves of the virus seen around the world upon reopening prove the necessity of having a strong testing and contact tracing program so the specific areas where people get infected can be identified and targeted.

He also said the county has now distributed more than 4.7 million pieces of personal protection equipment to the county’s medical facilities and first responders. --NEWSDAY STAFF