Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates May 15-17

AG James: Police should be handing out masks

Police officers should not be arresting people for failing to practice social distancing, and instead should be in the business of handing out face masks, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Friday.

Asked at a Newsday webinar about recent incidents of police arresting people for failing to wear masks or other violations, James said she had seen videos of some of the incidents. “I’ve seen the videos and they’re pretty disturbing,” she said.

One showed a woman who was with her child in Brooklyn and was arrested and “taken down” by police for failing to wear a mask, James said.

“I just think that there are better ways to handle it,” she said. “I also think that the police should not really be in the business of enforcing social distancing. I think all of us have a responsibility and a duty. And I do not believe individuals should be arrested for it.”

She added: “As opposed to arresting individuals, what law enforcement should be doing is distributing masks to individuals who unfortunately do not have a mask.”

She said other agencies such as the FDNY and the NYC Sanitation Department should also be involved in the effort.

“I believe the responsibility should be on all of us as well as additional agencies from FDNY to sanitation. All agencies should be in the business of ensuring that individuals are wearing masks.”

James also called for national leadership in the mold of Franklin Delano Roosevelt to lift the country out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we need is an FDR moment,” she said. “We need to rebuild the economy. We need to rebuild our infrastructure …What we need is a Brand New Deal,” she said, echoing FDR’s “New Deal.” — BART JONES