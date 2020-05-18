Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 18

Suffolk gets $26.6 million for bus system

The Federal Transit Administration said Monday it has awarded $26.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding to Suffolk to offset the financial impact on the county's public bus system.

Like other public transportation operators in the region, Suffolk County Transit has seen steep declines in ridership because of the coronavirus. To protect bus drivers, Suffolk County Transit is having riders board from the rear, which also has affected fare collection.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday ramped up efforts to test employees for COVID-19 antibodies. MTA employees can receive the tests, at no cost to them, at Northwell Health-Go Health urgent care facilities. That's in addition to ongoing testing at several MTA employee facilities. Some 7,800 employees already have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies, including Long Island Rail Road workers.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye called the tests "a critical tool for providing important health information to our employees and helping workers safely return to work in large numbers."

At least 118 MTA employees have died from the coronavirus, according to the agency. — ALFONSO CASTILLO