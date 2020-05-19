Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 19

Bellone calls for lifting national flag planting ban, tests himself for virus

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone again urged federal authorities to allow flags to be placed on national cemeteries in Suffolk for Memorial Day weekend, trying to continue a 25-year tradition now banned due to the pandemic.

The county executive also said he was tested Monday for COVID-19 antibodies after exhibiting "mild" symptoms of the virus.

Bellone said the flag planting, which will go forward in non-VA cemeteries, could be done in a safe, socially distant way.

"We don't need a one size fits all policy," said Bellone of the ban. "We can do it within the guidelines … of safety."

Bellone said those planting flags could wear masks and gloves and "easily" stay apart in the 1,100 acres that make up the Calverton national military cemetery.

He said Suffolk is sending the Veterans Administration a proposed plan, approved by local health officials, to do the flag placement at Calverton, and remove them a week later.

Bellone said the beaches will be open to residents, although only until 50% capacity.

On the virus numbers, Bellone said another 103 residents tested positive, a 38,297 total not including antibody tests.

On hospitalizations, Suffolk is at 497 COVID-19 patients, under 500 for the first time in many weeks.

Thirty people were discharged from hospitals and an additional 18 people died from the virus in the last 24-hours, a total of 1,772 deaths so far. — NEWSDAY STAFF