Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 20

Bellone announces Suffolk will ask state for tax relief for those impacted by virus

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that local and county officials had unanimously developed a proposal to ask the state for a 45-day extension on the payment of property taxes.

Bellone said the extension would be available to homeowners who have experienced at least a 25% loss in their income and businesses of a certain size that have lost at least 50% of their income as a result of the shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This provides more time,” Bellone said on a conference call with officials from a working group of town, school, fire, and other governmental districts looking at the economic impact of COVID-19.

The extension, which must come in the form of an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, would also waive penalties and fees as long as the taxes were paid by July 15.

--NEWSDAY STAFF