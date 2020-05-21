Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 21

Bellone: Mass gatherings on LI ‘just don’t make sense’ right now

There’s no formal decision on July 4 fireworks on Long Island but mass gatherings at this point don’t make much sense, said Suffolk County Steve Bellone and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a joint press briefing today.

Curran said Nassau has canceled all Eisenhower Park summer events. “We can be nimble,” she said of adjusting plans if need be.

Curran also said that the law to limit beaches to county residents “is done” as soon as New York City beaches would reopen.

Bellone said Suffolk is taking such a decision day by day. “Right now, any of those mass gathering events just don’t make sense from a public health and economic perspective,” he said.

“Opening up to mass gathering events would just undermine our goal to open up the economy again and get people back to work,” he said.