Cuomo: NY to provide death benefits for front-line workers' families

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday state and local governments will provide death benefits for "public heroes" who died from COVID-19 during the crisis.

Speaking at his daily news briefing from the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Memorial Day, Cuomo added he is "calling on the federal government to provide dedicated funding for hazard pay for frontline workers." Cuomo said city employees and county employees will be eligible for the death benefits with local pension funds providing for those benefits.

The governor said 96 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the 109 deaths reported for Saturday. — NEWSDAY STAFF