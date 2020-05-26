Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 26

Officials: LI courts to reopen Friday

Long Island courts will begin to take their first steps towards reopening to the public on Friday, state judicial officials announced, but visitors will be required to undergo coronavirus screening before entering courthouses.

Visitors and staff will also be required to wear masks, the officials said Tuesday. Courtrooms and other areas will be marked to ensure proper distancing.

"With guidance from public health officials, plans to safely resume more normalized court operations have been ongoing," officials said in a news release.

Courts had limited operations for the past two and a half months in order to restrict courthouse traffic and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Court officials said will begin taking steps this week to normalize operations on Long Island after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the green light for Suffolk and Nassau reopen their economies.

Courts in Duchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester will begin the reopening process on Wednesday, followed by Ulster and Sullivan on Thursday. Courts in other parts of the state began the process earlier this month. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have said New York City would not begin to reopen its economy until mid-June. — MICHAEL O'KEEFFE