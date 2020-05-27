Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 27

Suozzi: ‘Cultural competency’ lacking in medical field

Dr. James Hildreth, president of the Meharry Medical College in Nashville, asked Congress on Wednesday for $5 billion to fund a consortium of historically black medical schools to combat coronavirus in underserved neighborhoods.

Hildreth said the financial support is necessary to establish and implement care strategies for saving African Americans and other disenfranchised lives, to recruit and train staff to conduct health education about the possibility of a resurge of COVID-19, and financially supporting low-resourced African American and other minority families to become healthier.

“We understand the cultural difference and distrust in these communities,” Hildreth said. “We know where to go and we will be trusted.”

The four schools are Meharry Medical College, Howard Medical School in Washington, D.C., Morehouse Medical School in Atlanta and Charles R. Drew Medical School in Los Angeles.

Committee member Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Glen Cove, said a major problem is the lack of “cultural competency” among those in the medical field.

“There is simply a lack of understanding of other people,” he said.

Suozzi also asked Hildreth what Congress can do to help create more minority doctors.

Ibram Kendi, the founding director of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University, said that all states should release COVID-19 data broken down by race. That will help pinpoint where resources are needed, he said.

He noted that blacks and Latinos are less likely to work at home, less likely to have health insurance and less likely to live in unpolluted areas. – CRAIG SCHNEIDER